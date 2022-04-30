Worker run over by Uthirapathiswarar temple chariot in Nagapattinam

He was engaged in placing blocks for the chariot

The chariot of the Uthirapathiswarar temple, Thiruchenkattankudi, in Nagapattinam district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 31-year-old worker died after being run over by the chariot of the Uthirapathiswarar temple at Thiruchenkattankudi in Nagapattinam district in the early hours of Saturday.

P.Deeparajan, the labourer, was engaged in placing wooden-wheel blocks for the chariot being pulled as part of the annual festival of the temple on Friday night.

The over 50-foot-high chariot’s massive wheel had run over him while he was attempting to place the block as it was to take a turn near the Therkku Veedhi. The decorated chariot run began at 11.50 p.m. and the accident took place around half past midnight, police sources said.

A grievously injured and profusely bleeding Deeparajan was rushed to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Deepararajan’s family is said to have been traditionally engaged in placing wooden blocks for temple chariots.

Thirukannapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

