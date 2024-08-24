ADVERTISEMENT

Worker electrocuted at Tiruverumbur at UGD project site

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker was electrocuted when operating a hydraulic drilling machine at an underground drainage work site at Kamarajar Nagar in Tiruverumbur on August 23. 

J. Raj Kumar Sarkar, 22, a migrant worker from Malda, West Bengal, had attempted to switch on the hydraulic drilling machine when he was electrocuted, said the police. 

He was taken to Thuvakudi government hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. The body was later taken to Tiruchi government hospital for postmortem. The police are investigating. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US