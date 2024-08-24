Worker electrocuted at Tiruverumbur at UGD project site

A migrant worker was electrocuted when operating a hydraulic drilling machine at an underground drainage work site at Kamarajar Nagar in Tiruverumbur on August 23.

J. Raj Kumar Sarkar, 22, a migrant worker from Malda, West Bengal, had attempted to switch on the hydraulic drilling machine when he was electrocuted, said the police.

He was taken to Thuvakudi government hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. The body was later taken to Tiruchi government hospital for postmortem. The police are investigating.

