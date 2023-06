June 18, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - PERAMBALUR

A 26-year-old worker was electrocuted while trying to weld a boiler tube at a private sugar factory at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district on Friday evening.

According to police, the deceased J. Jeya Suriya, from Pelandurai village in Cuddalore district, suffered severe electric shock and died on the spot while trying to weld a boiler tube. The body was taken to a government hospital in Perambalur for post mortem. The Arumbavur police have registered a case and are investigating.

