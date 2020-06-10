Tiruchirapalli

Worker buried alive while laying sewer line

A construction worker was buried alive at an underground drainage project site in SBI Officers Colony on Lawsons Road in the city on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Vijay, 27, of Thirumangalam near Lalgudi.

According to sources, a 10-foot deep trench was dug up on the street to lay underground sewage mains. Vijay was working inside the trench, when a huge mound of earth deposited on the surface caved in and buried him alive. Efforts by other workers to rescue him went in vain.

On information, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved him. Ambulance personnel tried to resuscitate him, but could not save his life.

Chief Engineer S. Amuthavalli visited the spot.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the kith and kin of the deceased would be duly compensated.

He said he had instructed officials to ensure that contractors followed all safety precautions while carrying out underground drainage work in the city.

