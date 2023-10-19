Work set to start on new multi-speciality emergency block at MGMGH, Tiruchi

October 19, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Construction of a new multi-speciality emergency care block is set to begin at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi, with the aim of serving a larger number of patients.

The project worth ₹10 crore was announced in the Tamil Nadu State budget last year, and is expected to add 550 new beds to the existing count of 1,100 beds.

“The current super-speciality block at MGMGH was constructed 10 years ago. As the number of patients has increased steadily, the new block will help to treat more persons, not just from the city, but from the adjoining 10 districts,” Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu on Thursday.

The new facility will be located opposite the current super-speciality building in the Puthur campus, on a site measuring 2,10,000 sq. ft. and will have six floors. Special wards for emergency surgery, orthopaedic and knee operations, and a 24-hour blood bank are among the upgraded facilities being planned.

“The old and new blocks will be inter-linked, to serve patients more efficiently. We are yet to receive the Government Order on this, but once the construction work starts, the project will be completed in one and a half years,” said Mr. Kumar.

A similar block has been sanctioned at the government hospital in Manapparai, said the official. After the recent launch of 16 new primary health centres in the district, the local administration is awaiting permission to inaugurate 10 more of these facilities, that are ready for handover, he said.