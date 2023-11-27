ADVERTISEMENT

Work on widening Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway reaches final stage

November 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Steps being taken to prevent random crossing of the road by pedestrians; work is likely to be completed in a few weeks; the ₹74.80-crore widening project executed in two phases

The Hindu Bureau

The State Highways Department has started putting up grills on the concrete medians on Dingidul Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The State Highways Department has completed widening the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway and started installing steel bars on the concrete median to prevent pedestrians from crossing the road at random points.

About 7.6 km stretch of the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway from the overbridge near Tiruchi Junction to Cholan Nagar is maintened by the State Highways Department. The increase in vehicular traffic, coupled with frequent snarls, particularly during peak hours, had necessitated the widening of the stretch.

The 14-metre-wide motorable space had shrunk because of encroachments, which increased the traffic woes of the commuters. At an estimated cost of ₹74.80 crore, the State Highways Department took up the project to widen the stretch in two phases under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme (CMRDP).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In phase - 1, widening the stretch from the Koraiyar to Cholan Nagar was completed early this year. The widening of the 2.4-km stretch at Karumandapam from Pon Nagar to the Koraiyar faced many challenges. Intermittent rain in May, along with objections raised by a section of residents against removal of encroachments hampered the work in phase - 2.

The problems were sorted out with the intervention of senior officials from the State Highways Department. The stretch had been widened to 18 metres, with a motorable space of seven metres on either side of the two lanes for four-wheelers and a dedicated two-metre wide lane for two-wheelers on both sides.

Storm-water drains were constructed on either side of the road and covered with paver blocks to facilitate the movement of pedestrians. Recently, the stretch was topped with bituminous macadam.

Officials sources said the department had commenced the final phase of work and started installing steel bars on the concrete median to prevent pedestrians from randomly crossing the road. The work is likely to be completed in a few weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US