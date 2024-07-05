GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on widening Panjapur-Edamalaipattipudur road gathers pace

With the integrated bus terminus, the wholesale integrated vegetable market and the truck terminal coming up in Panjapur, the 1.5-km stretch will witness high density of vehicular traffic

Published - July 05, 2024 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Road-widening work in progress from Epudur to Panjapur in Tiruchi on Friday.

Road-widening work in progress from Epudur to Panjapur in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Work on widening a narrow stretch between Panjapur and Edamalaipattipudur in Tiruchi is progressing at a brisk pace with the authorities expecting to complete it by September.

A sum of ₹17 crore sanctioned from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme 2023-24 is being utilised to widen and strengthen the narrow state highway connecting Panjapur and Edamalaipattipudur in the city. The project is being implemented by the National Highways department.

The existing two lanes of the highway are widened to four lanes and storm-water drains will be built on the eastern side of the stretch. A median with LED lights would be constructed to regulate the movement of vehicles. A separate tender would be floated soon to develop the retaining walls on a section of the road abutting the Koraiyar.

The work, which commenced in February, is expected to be completed in the next three months. At present, the culverts are widened to increase the width on either end. “We have instructed the workers to expedite the widening work in order to cater to the vehicular movement after commissioning the bus terminus,” said Ravikumar, additional divisional engineer, National Highways.

With the upcoming integrated bus terminus, the wholesale integrated vegetable market and the truck terminal in Panjapur, the 1.5-km stretch would witness high density of vehicular traffic. As it would become a major connecting road, the narrow road would be inadequate for the rush hour two-way traffic, he said.

As the buses catering to the Edamalaipattipudur, Nagamangalam, and the neighbouring areas depend on the narrow stretch, the residents have been demanding that the road be widened.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.