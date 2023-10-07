HamberMenu
Work on widening Manachanallur-Samayapuram Road completed

October 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The widening of Manachanallur-Samayapuram Road in Tiruchi will be helpful for devotees visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple.

The widening of Manachanallur-Samayapuram Road in Tiruchi will be helpful for devotees visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Highways Department has completed widening of the four-km long Manachanallur - Samayapuram Road on city outskirts, meeting a long felt need of travellers and devotees.

The department had taken up the project under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme at an estimated cost of ₹5.8 crore.

The major district road (MDR) has been widened for a stretch of about 3.6 km between Manachanallur and Samayapuram. The road stretches has been widened from the current width of 5.5 metres to seven metres. The project also entailed the reconstruction of a few culverts.

The widening of the road would be helpful for devotees visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, situated off the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, from Manachanallur, Thuraiyur and Musiri. A large number of devotees who go on padayatra to Samayapuram every year go via this road. The Manachanallur Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus depot is also located near Vengankudi and the bus crew had been finding it difficult to negotiate the narrow road during peak hours.

According to sources, the work has been completed but for some finishing works such as installation of sign boards and road markings.

Welcoming the widening of the road, N.Saravanan, a road safety activist, called upon the district administration to build public toilets along the road for the benefit of devotees who undertake padayatra to Samayapuram.

