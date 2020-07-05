Work on upgrading boxing ring at stadium starts

TIRUCHI
Work on upgrading the boxing ring at Anna Stadium to international standard has begun.
The work is being taken up at an estimate of ₹ 13.70 lakh, with funding from Airports Authority of India (AAI) as part of its Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.
Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the open boxing ring will be upgraded with the provision of roof, walls and equipment. The boxing ring of international standard is slated for completion before August.
The facility will be a major motivation for aspiring boxers to enhance their skills for participation in national and international events. It would enable the organisers to conduct tournaments as well, Mr. Sivarasu added.
At least 25 boys belonging to sports hostel have been undergoing regular training on boxing. Besides them, uniformed services personnel including army men had evinced interest to take part in the training. The improvement in the facility would serve them well, the Collector said.
K. Prabu, District Sports Officer, Tiruchi, said that the work would gain momentum in the days to come, and hoped that the infrastructure would attract more youth from Tiruchi and neighbouring areas towards boxing.
