Work on upgradation of roadside park on Lawsons Road in Tiruchi begins

November 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has begun upgradation of a roadside park near Ayyappan Temple at Cantonment in the city in order to showcase it as a model for pedestrian infrastructure.

A sum of ₹1.5 crore has been earmarked for the project under Namakku Name, a public contributory scheme. While ₹50 lakh has been contributed by the public, the corporation will contribute the remaining amount.

The park is one of the few public facilities in Tiruchi, where well-grown palmyra trees were replanted to beautify it. About five years after the creation of the park, the civic body recently came up with a plan to improve it further by implementing a ‘best pedestrian park’ proposal submitted by students.

Under the proposal, in addition to the park, an open drain channel passing adjacent to Lawsons Road from M.G.R. Roundabout to Reynolds Road intersection will be covered with RCC slabs to enable pedestrians to walk. The slabs will control the bad odour emanating from the seven-foot-wide channel. The park will be provided with attractive stone slabs with landscaping to add beauty to it. It will also have decorative lamps.

“We plan to make the roadside park a model for pedestrian movement. It will not only add beauty to the area but also attract the users,” says a senior official of the Corporation.

Work has started and some existing slabs have been removed so as to remake the park as per the design. However, the trees will not be disturbed. The project will be completed within a month. Based on its success, more roadside parks and pavements in the city will be converted into pedestrian friendly zones, the official adds.