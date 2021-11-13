Work on to remove sand shoal at mouth of canals

Move comes in the wake of heavy discharges from Kudamuritti and Kodingal canals into the Cauvery

The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun clearing a big sand shoal at the mouth of the Kudamuritti and Kodingal canals to ease flow of flood discharges into the Cauvery.

The move comes in the wake of the recent heavy discharges into both the canals due to the heavy rain resulting in inundation of several low-lying areas in the city earlier this week and as a precautionary measure against possible heavier rainfall during the North East monsoon.

While heavy surplus discharges from tanks and water courses in Viralimalai and Keeranur areas brought heavy flow into the Koraiyar, widespread rains in catchment areas upstream in Tiruchi district resulted in heavy flow in Kodingal canal.

The Kudamuritti carries the surplus flow in Koraiyar and Uyyakondan canals to the Cauvery river from the Puthur aqueduct in the city. Nearly 5,000 cusecs of water from the Kudamuritti and about 2,000 cusecs in the Kodingal canal flowed into the Cauvery river during the peak of surplus discharge early this week. Both the canals flow into the Cauvery near the Karur highway in the city.

Silt accumulation over the years near the infall point into the Cauvery had resulted in the formation of a big sand shoal. The River Conservation Division of the PWD has started work on clearing it by digging channels across the shoals.

A couple of excavators have been pressed into service to carry out the exercise. “We are cutting a few channels for a length of about 500 metres so that the water will cut through the sand shoal, thereby widening the mouth of the canals. This will ease the flow of water into the Cauvery river, if there were to be more heavy rainfall during the monsoon season,” a PWD official told The Hindu.

Sources indicated that the department has also planned to clear trees and bushes on the Kudamuritti once the water flow recedes in the canal. A proposal has already been forwarded to the government and sanction of funds were awaited. PWD officials said that the water flow in the Koraiyar has come down and the water that had headed up into the low-lying colonies has almost receded.

PWD sources said that there has been no issues with respect to water courses under their maintenance. Almost all the 187 system tanks under the RC Division in the region had water to at least 50% of their capacities and 15 of them have filled up. In a few tanks, the PWD was maintaining the storage at 80% as a safety measure, the sources said.