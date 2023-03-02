Work on Tiruchi’s first decentralised STP picks up momentum

March 02, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of the city’s first decentralised on-site sewage treatment plant (STP) near Yatri Nivas in Srirangam is likely to be completed by April.

To prevent wastewater from polluting the Kollidam river, Tiruchi Corporation launched the construction work for the STP a month ago. The on-site plant sanctioned at ₹77 lakh will be completed within two months.

According to the Corporation officials, the treatment plant will recycle sewage water as per the standards laid down by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and discharge the recycled water into the Kollidam river. The STP will have a capacity to treat about 2 million litres of wastewater per day.

“The onsite STP was designed with a capacity to manage the surge in wastewater generation for the next two decades. Through the proposal to revamp the existing underground drainage network, the lapses will be rectified to prevent the discharge of wastewater into open drains,” said a senior official.

Although the five wards in Srirangam were covered by the UGD project whose effluents were sent to the STP at Panjapur, several houses and commercial properties have connected their sewage outlet to open drains, which discharge the wastewater into the Kollidam river. The discharge, apart from polluting the river that serves as a drinking water source for the city, also affects the livelihood of the washermen relying on the river.

“The treatment plant will remove pollutants and contaminants from the wastewater since Kollidam river recharges multiple drinking water borewells on the riverbed,” the official added.

To make the operations and maintenance of the STP viable, the civic body is planning to construct a commercial complex on the same campus. As a sustainable model, revenue generated through the monthly rent collected from the shops will support the operation and maintenance of the decentralised treatment plant.