Work on the construction of a new bridge across the Cauvery begins

Work on constructing a new bridge across the Cauvery between Melachinthamani and Mambazha Salai, connecting Srirangam and Tiruchi city, was inaugurated on Friday.

The bhoomi puja was performed on the northern banks of the Cauvery near Mambazha Salai to mark the inauguration of the work. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi presided over the function. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation S. Saravanan were present.

A sum of ₹106 crore had been allocated for the project. SD Infra, the contractor, will build the bridge on behalf of the State Highways Department. The bridge will come up adjacent to the existing structure, which was renovated recently. As per the plan, the old bridge will be used to cater to traffic going from Mambazha Salai while the new one will be for vehicles going in the opposite direction.

The department had decided to construct the bridge across the river after huge gaps developed in the expansion joints of the old bridge. Built in 1976, the old bridge has been a vital link connecting Tiruchi with Srirangam and has been catering to a huge volume of traffic. In 2018 and 2022-23, the Highways Department did major repairs on the structure. The construction of the new bridge is expected to ease the pressure on the old bridge.

The new bridge will be 545-metre long and 17.75-metre wide. It will have four lanes. Of ₹106 crore sanctioned, construction will account for ₹68 crore. A sum of 30 crore will be spent on land acquisition. The remaining ₹8 crore will be spent on forming service lanes, roundabout, providing electricity, and other facilities. It has been planned to complete the project within 18 months from the date of commencement of work.

