Work on strengthening Musiri-Namakkal road progressing at a brisk pace

June 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With work on strengthening the Musiri-Namakkal section of National Highways 381 B gathering pace, call for laying a new road between Tiruchi and Musiri is gaining traction among road users and activists.

The suggestion is being mooted as a proposal to hand over the Tiruchi-Musiri road to the National Highways Authority of India has failed to take off. The Tiruchi-Musiri-Namakkal section forms part of an important road network connecting Tiruchi and the delta districts with Bengaluru via Salem.

While the Musiri-Namakkal section is being developed by the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department, the Tiruchi-Musiri section has not been taken up for development as the stretch, running between Cauvery river and a fertile agricultural belt fed by irrigation canals, offers little scope for widening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists say it is time the State government came up with a plan to lay an alternative route between Nochiyam or No.1 Tollgate near Tiruchi and Musiri towards improving the road connectivity between Tiruchi and Bengaluru.

“As there is limited scope for widening the Tiruchi-Musiri section, the Highways Department should consider laying a new road between Nochiyam and Musiri where land is available,” said P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association. It could be laid as a half-ring road connecting Tiruchi-Chennai and Tiruchi-Chidambaram national highways, he suggested.

Some of the road users say the Highways Department could implement some immediate road safety measures. Some of the dangerous curves between Nochiyam and Musiri could be straightened, said N. Saravanan, a resident of Thuraiyur and a frequent traveller on the road. “The stretch has more than 40 curves and many of them are dangerous and accident-prone. Wherever space/land is available, the curves can be straightened. Besides, the Highways Department can consider building retaining walls along dangerous stretches running along the river or canals,” he said.

Meanwhile, work on developing the Musiri-Namakkal section is progressing at a fast clip. About 40% of the works have been completed, Highways Department sources said.

The work, which got underway in October, is being executed at an estimated cost of ₹184.15 crore by the NH wing of the State Highways. The relaying of the 27-km long road would meet a felt need.

A part of the section, running for about 11.89 km, is being widened as a four-lane highway, and the remaining 15-km-stretch as a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. The project envisages widening and reconstruction of 16 minor bridges and construction of two minor bridges. Bus shelters would be built at 31 places en route. Besides, storm water drains would be built for 6.6 km.

The project is scheduled for completion only by October next year, but the Highways Department is planning to complete the work ahead of the schedule, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.