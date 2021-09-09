Work on STEM park begins in Tiruchi

₹15-crore project will come up on six acres near Yatri Nivas

Work on construction of the region’s first Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) park has begun on Panchakarai Road on the banks of the Kollidam near Yatrni Nivas in Srirangam.

According to sources, ₹15 crore will be spent for the project, which is aimed at creating awareness and demonstrating practical knowledge to the people, particularly students, on science, technology, engineering and mathematics that have become part and parcel of the day-to-day life of everyone.

It will come up on six acres of land owned by Tiruchi Corporation near Yatri Nivas on Panchakarai Road, which was considered for establishing the bus stand in Srirangam for more than 10 years. The decision will eventually put an end to the long-pending and much-talked proposal to build the bus stand near Yatri Nivas.

The STEM park will have a number of state of art facilities to explain the importance and influence of science and technology in life, said P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation.

It will be established under the Smart Cities Mission and work on building the park has already begun. It is scheduled to be completed by November next. However,the project is expected to be completed before the deadline, he told The Hindu.

The park will have an arch dedicated to Sir C.V. Raman, a Nobel laureate born in Thiruvanaikoil here. The arch will demonstrate the ‘Raman Effect’ that won him the Nobel Prize in physics in 1930. It will have a mini planetarium and an infotainment facility to project the images of stars, planets and constellations for the public, mainly science students. Establishment of an amphitheatre with a capacity of 104 seats for organising lectures, science demonstrations and screening infotainment films is also part of the project.

Space corner, indoor and outdoor science pavilion and mathematics pavilion will also come up at the park. The outdoor science pavilion will have 75 exhibits of various areas of science including applied science, meteorology, geography, chemistry, harmonic motion, sound and light, and friction.

The math pavilion will have 19 exhibits. Establishment of a math volume tank, Brahmos tower, giant abacus and electricity generation model are among the components of the park. Similarly, a herbal wall with a variety of aromatic plants will also come up, the Commissioner listed out

In addition to the science and technology related depictions, the park will also have facilities to engage morning and evening walkers. Once the park is established, schools in Tiruchi will be encouraged to bring the students to gain practice experience in science and technology, he dded