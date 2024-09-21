Work on second stage of overbridge near Tiruchi Junction to begin shortly, says Nehru

Construction of the second stage of the multi-level overbridge near the railway junction in Tiruchi is all set to begin within the next few days.

As the existing narrow overbridge near the Junction has to be demolished to build a new one, Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru on Saturday reviewed the plans for traffic diversions to be enforced.

With the flyover being a vital link between the Central Bus Stand/Railway Junction and Mannarpuram areas, especially for public transport, extensive traffic diversions would have to be enforced.

Accompanied by senior officials from various departments, the Minister visited the Head Post Office Junction and discussed the diversion plans so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini and senior officials of the Highways Department briefed the Minister on the proposed diversions.

In a brief interaction with reporters, Mr. Nehru said the railways was set to begin demolition of the old bridge within the next few days.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar continued the discussions with highways and police officials later in the day. Official sources said that a formal notification of the traffic diversions would be issued early next week.

Joint execution

The project is being executed jointly by the railways and the State Highways Department. The first stage of the overbridge was completed last year after much delay due to delays in land acquisition/alienation. Under the second stage, the existing narrow bridge across the railway line near Tiruchi junction would make way for new one.

The bridge would run between Aristo roundabout and P&T Colony near Mannarpuram. The overbridge would include ramps leading towards the railway junction and its rear entrance at Kallukuzhi.

The new flyover with pedestrian pathways would run for a length of 770 metres. The width of the bridge would be 13.50 metres. The two-way approach road to the railway junction would run for a length of 158 metres.

The second stage of the project would not require any land acquisition but for the alienation of about 235 square metres of land from the Department of Posts.

