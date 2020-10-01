Uyyakondan riverfront development project on way to completion

The Uyyakondan riverfront development project is halfway through and will open for the public by next summer, officials at the Tiruchi City Corporation said. With nearly 50% of the work being completed, the remaining work has gathered steam and will soon be finished, they said.

The project, undertaken under the Smart Cities Mission, is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹17.56 crore. The primary feature of the project is the construction of three public parks on the left bank of the irrigation channel metres away from the MGR statue for a length of 2.6 km, which includes a walkway, a park with fountains and an open-air amphitheatre where art and cultural shows can be held.

Work on construction of retaining wall and fencing along the canal has been completed and a retaining wall, along the side of the road too, has been constructed. Bio-fencing has been created for 2,600 metres along the canal in order to prevent people from littering while the retaining wall will extend through the length of the three parks at 585 metres.

“The work slowed down during the lockdown but now it has picked up pace and will be completed soon, S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said. “Work on the amphitheatre and the fountain is under way and will be completed first followed by the remaining landscaping,” he said. The amphitheatre, the first of its kind in the city, can accommodate about 200 persons.

Meanwhile, 430 granite stone benches have been ordered and will be placed across the three parks. “The entire 2.6 km stretch along the canal will be landscaped and walking tracks will be laid for residents to use,” said G. Kumaresan, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi City Corporation. Toilets, security cabins, a shaded walkway, lighting fixtures, CCTV cameras, and a drinking water facility would also be provided.