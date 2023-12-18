ADVERTISEMENT

Work on restoration of British era combined court buildings in Tiruchi in full swing

December 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Modelled on the lines of the London District and Sessions Court, the building was inaugurated on August 16, 1919 by the then District and Sessions Judge J.G. Burn

S.Ganesan

The turret clock at the Combined Courts building in Tiruchi was manufactured by W. Potts & Sons Ltd., Leeds, England, in 1921. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The connecting corridor to the main coimbined district court building is resplendent with the British architectural design with the inner and outer walls having lime mortar plastering finish. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A couple of British-built court buildings at Cantonment in Tiruchi will soon shine in their vintage charm as the Public Works Department has taken up conservation work on the historic structures.

The centenary of iconic old District Court building, which is among the two structures being renovated now, was celebrated in August 2019, marking an important milestone in the legal history of Tamil Nadu courts, south of Chennai.

Modelled on the lines of the London District and Sessions Court, the building was inaugurated on August 16, 1919 by the then District and Sessions Judge J.G. Burn, who had presided over its foundation-laying ceremony in April, 1917.

Perhaps, the most impressive section of the pinkish red two-storeyed colonial building is the small tower, with an ancient clock manufactured by W. Potts & Sons Ltd., Leeds, England, in 1921. The turret clock, which had been non-functional for more than a decade, was restored a couple of years ago by the Golden Rock Railway Workshop.

The well-designed building was constructed by A. Thatha Pillai, a local contractor, under the guidance of English judge H.O.D. Harding. The top of the clock tower is globose, normally a European design element. The entrance in the front with a pair of rounded pillars on either side makes the building resemble the Victorian style. Pieces of wooden furniture in the court were made from imported wood, shipped from London. The impressive wooden staircases are still intact. The entire madras terrace roof area is supported by iron girders and beams brought from London, according to sources in the PWD’s Building Centre and Conservation Division, which is executing the conservation project.

The project, sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹4.70 crore, entails comprehensive renovation carried out by trained artisans and masons without altering its heritage character.

The PWD has taken up renovation and conservation work on the adjacent heritage building, which was inaugurated as a Sub Court building in 1937. The building has a connecting corridor to the main district court building. This structure too is resplendent with the British architectural design. The building has RCC roof with mild steel reinforcements. The inner and outer walls are finished with lime mortar plastering. The floors have been finished with Athangudi tiles. The department would be spending about ₹3.85 crore to preserve the building for posterity.

Both the conservation projects are scheduled to be completed within a year, the sources said.

