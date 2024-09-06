Work on reinstalling HT power transmission towers along the Kollidam yet to begin

More than a month has passed since two high-tension power transmission towers collapsed in the Kollidam in Thiruvanakoil in heavy water flow. However, the work on replacing the towers is yet to be taken up.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) had been supplying power to the residents of Thiruvanaikoil and a few parts of Srirangam through the HT power transmission lines built along the Kollidam. Some of the towers holding the power cables were built on the riverbed. One of the towers at Alagiripuram in Thiruvanaikoil collapsed a month ago shortly after the discharge of surplus water into the Kollidam from Mukkombu. Within hours one more HT power transmission tower near the new Kollidam bridge collapsed.

It forced the Tangedco officials to suspend power supply to Thiruvanaikoil and a few parts of Srirangam for a few hours. However, the officials took alternative steps to manage the situation temporarily. Since then, the power supply to Thiruvanaikoil is being largely managed by getting power from the substation at Srirangam. But, the residents continue to be irked by frequent power disruptions, apparently due to tripping resulting from additional pressure.

Considering the importance of ensuring uninterrupted power supply to Thiruvanaikoil, one of the thickly populated residential localities in the city, it was expected that the Tangedco would replace the towers quickly. The officials made extensive study to ascertain the extent of damage to towers, power transmission cables and other gadgets. However, the work has not started yet.

It is said that the preparation of the Detailed Project Report is on. Only an approximate estimate has been prepared. Soil testing was necessary for preparing the estimate. Funds had been sought to carry out soil test at the proposed spots, where HT towers were to be erected. The DPR would be ready only after the results of the soil test.

A senior official told The Hindu that it would take at least two months for starting the work. After the DPR, administrative sanction (AS) was to be accorded. Tendering process would begin after the administrative sanction.

“We would have erected new HT towers on a war footing without waiting for the estimation and approval process if there was no alternative to provide power supply to the affected areas. The present situation does not warrant that as supply is being maintained by tapping from the neighbouring substations,” the officials reasoned.

However, pointing out the frequent power disruptions after the collapse of the HT towers, the residents of Thiruvanaikoil have urged the Tangedco to take up work with immediate effect.

M. Mohanraj, a resident of Thiruvanaikoil, said the power distribution system was under extreme pressure as the officials had to ensure supply in Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil. Moreover, the system might face pressure during the northeast monsoon period, thereby leading to disruption in power supply, he said.