Work on redevelopment of Manapparai railway station in full swing

December 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tender floated for building a pedestrian overbridge at a cost of ₹5.48 crore as part of the second phase of the station development which has been taken up under the the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of a fencing wall under way at the Manapparai railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With a host of improvement works apace under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at the Manapparai Railway Station, the Southern Railway has now planned to build a pedestrian overbridge at the station. 

A tender has been floated for the work which forms part of the second phase of the station redevelopment.

Railway sources said the Manapparai station was being spruced up at a cost of ₹5.48 crore. The work of providing lifts on Platforms 1 and 2 besides on Platform 3 was in progress. The station would have a compound wall to a length of about 180 metres to prevent unauthorised entry. 

The construction of the wall and the work on laying a 280-metre-long approach road to the station were under way. Work on a waiting hall and parking area has been taken up simultaneously at the station which falls in the Tiruchi-Madurai broad gauge section. Manapparai station falls under the Madurai Railway Division. 

In addition to these, the railways would soon take up construction of an entrance arch, development of the circulating area, construction of a pedestrian pathway and installation of information display boards at the station. Apart from the station redevelopment work taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, platform shelter work at a cost of ₹45 lakh was in progress.

