Work on pump house for Cauvery drinking water project yet to begin

TIRUCHI

Construction of pump house for the Cauvery drinking water project for Kattur and Tiruverumbur is yet to begin even three years after the works began.

In all probability the work is not likely to begin till January due to flow of water in the Cauvery river.

Construction of a collector well and pump house are part of ₹63.70-crore drinking water project, which is aimed at providing drinking water to the residents of five wards (61 to 65) of the Tiruchi Corporation, which were added to it about 10 years ago. To ensure speedy execution of the project, it was executed into three packages.

Construction of pump house on the riverbed of the Cauvery near Melur, formation of a footbridge across the Cauvery river from the pump house to Kambarasampettai were part of a package. The civic body selected a place near Melur to set up the pumping station.

As per the project, water will be pumped to Kambarasampettai and from there it will be carried through the distribution mains to the targeted areas. Laying of water mains and distribution pipes and overhead water tanks were included in the remaining two packages. The works started in 2017 and almost all works of the two packages had already been completed. However, there is still no sign of commencing the work on establishing the pump house.

The work has been bogged down ever since the civic body conducted the public hearing for housing pump house near Melur. A section of residents and farmers opposed it on the ground that tapping of water for drinking water purpose from the Cauvery would be detrimental to irrigation. Despite several rounds of talks, the civic body is still unable to convince those opposing the project.

The Corporation has also got the no objection certificate from the Public Works Department (PWD). After getting all mandatory clearances, it was expected that the civic body would start the pump house work in February, particularly after the closure of the Mettur dam for irrigation. But, the work did not take off. Opposition of the farmers and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as reasons for beginning the pump house work.

The opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation in delta areas has further delayed the start pf the work now.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the civic body had made sincere efforts to start the work in February. By the time the farmers were convinced, the outbreak of the pandemic had put a break on the work. The Corporation would require at least three to four months to complete the work when there is no flow in the river. As the irrigation season would continue up to January, the pump house is expected to begin only in February 2021.