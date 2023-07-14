Work on Ponmalai Kendriya Vidyalaya begins

July 14, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - TIRUCHI

The construction of the much-waited new campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ponmalai in Tiruchi has begun.

The school has been functioning out of temporary buildings since 2016-17, will soon move to its own campus, as the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has commenced the construction of the building.

A 6.4 acre of land was allotted by Southern Railway at Ponmalaipatti with an estimated cost of ₹31.3 crore for the constructed was sanctioned by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The project entails establishing two sections for each class, including labs, staff rooms, office rooms, and sanitary complexes.

According to Ravi Teja, Executive Engineer, Central Public Works Department, the new campus will be ready in 10 months, and the school could start functioning from the academic year of 2024-25.

Though a sum of ₹1.86 lakh was sanctioned in 2021 to carry out the preliminary work on the site, there was no progress, and lockdown was cited as the reason for the delay.

At present, the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ponmalai has been functioning out of a century-old building of Southern Railway and has over 500 students studying from classes I to X. Due to a space crunch, only one section per class with around 55 students has been running.

Student intake for class I in KV Ponmalai for each academic year is 40 against 600 applications. The school had announced at the start of this academic year that there was no vacancy from class II onwards.

According to a source, after moving to the new campus, the school would increase student intake for the next academic year.

