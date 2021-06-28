Work on new terminal building picks up pace as supply of industrial oxygen resumes

The project at Tiruchi International Airport is to be completed by March 2022

Construction of the new integrated passenger terminal building at the Tiruchi International Airport has picked up pace with the commencement of fabrication works following supply of industrial oxygen.

Earlier, due to non-availability of industrial oxygen and certain key materials due to the lockdown work had slowed down.

Fabrication works began a few days ago thanks to resumption of supply of industrial oxygen, said P. Sree Krishna, General Manager - Projects, Airports Authority of India, Tiruchi Airport. As a result work on erection of trusses which are rigid steel structures have begun, Mr. Sree Krishna said adding that additional manpower has been mobilised for executing the works.

About 90 more labourers from West Bengal and Bihar were being deployed increasing the tally of the workforce to around 700 now. Spare parts for the huge 650 tonne giant cranes deployed at the project site have also arrived from Mumbai recently.

The new terminal building, which would be equipped with a host of features, is being constructed on an area of 75,000 square metres at a cost of over ₹950 crore. It has been designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hour and 3.6 million passengers a year. The new building would be an energy efficient one. The terminal was being constructed as the existing terminal building had exhausted its design capacity.

Mr. Sree Krishna said nearly 58% of the construction works of the new building had been completed so far exuding hope that there would be no hindrances from now on. The Airports Authority of India had planned to complete the project by March 2022, he added.