Work on new drinking water scheme for Thuraiyur municipality begins

September 28, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The new drinking water scheme for Thuraiyur municipality will be completed by March 2025, according to Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru.

Laying the foundation stone for the project at Thuraiyur on Thursday, Mr. Nehru said that it was a long pending demand of the residents to implement a new drinking water scheme as the water supply from the existing integrated drinking water scheme had gone down. Considering the demand Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a new scheme when he visited Tiruchi in December 2021.

The scheme would be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹108.90 crore. The administrative sanction for the project was given in January. After the floating tender, a contractor was selected and a work order was issued on September 20. It was expected that the scheme would be completed within 21 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nehru said that the scheme would have an installed capacity of 8.57 MLD. Five wells would be sunk in the Kollidam River at Kiliyanallur for drawing water. A pumping station would come up at Meenakshipuram and a pumping main would be laid for a distance of 95 km to Thuraiyur to carry water. It had been decided to build four overhead tanks (OHT). They would come up at Saminathapuram, Vinayakar Street, Potdhigai Nagar and Balaji Nagar. The existing four OHTs would also be used for distributing water to the residents.

The Minister said that more than 10,000 households would get the protected drinking water from the Cauvery river. A total of 57,500 residents of Thuraiyur would be benefited. It would solve the drinking water issue in the municipality. The scheme was designed to supply 135 litres per day to per persons.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Members of Legislative Assembly S. Stalin Kumar (Thuraiyur) N. Thiagarajan (Musiri) and senior officials of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.