Work on new Collectorate Complex progressing as planned

Work on construction of a new collectorate complex is in progress in Mayiladuthurai.

Work on construction of the new Collectorate Complex in Mayiladuthurai district is progressing as per plan for completion by July 2023, according to officials.

The work started off with laying of pile foundation for construction of the ground plus seven-floor building for which the State Government had sanctioned ₹114.48 crore.

The pile foundation was laid to a depth of 30 metres for construction of the complex with a built up area of close to 2.85 lakh square feet. The complex will house 63 offices pertaining to 32 government departments. A test on pile foundation was conducted earlier to determine the capacity of the soil to withstand load.

At present, the Collectorate and several government offices are functioning out of the buildings of Commercial Tax Department. The PWD had carried out renovation and constructed a few annexe buildings for housing the government departments. The government, after inspecting a few sites, narrowed down on the land available with the Dharmapuram Adheenam on the outskirts of the town for establishing the Collectorate Complex.

Mayiladuthurai was carved out of Nagapattinam as the 38th district of Tamil Nadu by the previous regime, in deference to the persistent demands of the people in Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi belts.

After the new district took shape, Sirkazhi was upgraded as a new division.