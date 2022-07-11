Work on new car parking lot gets under way at Tiruchi airport

AAI earmarks ₹92 crore for construction of technical block-cum-ATC tower

Construction of a car parking lot in front of the upcoming new integrated passenger terminal is under way at the international airport here. The new facility will have a capacity to accommodate around 1,000 cars and four buses.

The parking lot is being created in view of construction of the new passenger terminal at the airport. The works began a week ago and the plan is to complete the project within nine months, P. Sree Krishna, General Manager, Projects, Airports Authority of India, Tiruchi Airport, told The Hindu on Monday.

It is a separate project that is being executed at a cost of nearly ₹40 crore. The new passenger terminal is coming up on 75,000 square metres near the existing building. Nearly 80% of the construction of the new terminal has been completed and the entire project is now planned to be completed by June 2023.

Designed by a French architect firm, the new terminal is being constructed to reduce congestion at the airport. AAI has completed the new apron, isolation bay and parallel taxiway works. The new apron will be in a position to accommodate 11 aircraft with new aerobridges. Electrical and mechanical works for the new aerobridges are in progress.

AAI has also earmarked ₹92 crore for construction of technical block- cum-ATC tower at the airport. The project will be executed on Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode. All works are all part of upgradation of the airport, Mr. Sree Krishna added.