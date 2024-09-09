GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work on new block at Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital gains momentum

The facility, being built at an estimate of ₹35.89 crore is expected to be ready March next year and will increase the number of beds in the hospital by 150

Published - September 09, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting the work on the Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting the work on the Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of a new block at the Government Periyar District Headquarters Hospital in Mayiladuthurai is progressing rapidly. The block is expected to alleviate the space constraints faced by the hospital. Taken up at an estimate of ₹35.89 crore, work on the new block began on March 10, 2023, and is expected to be completed by March 9, 2025, within the agreed 24-month timeframe.

The expansion includes a seven-storied building, along with a ramp and portico, covering an area of 1,11,559 sq. ft. The project has so far incurred an expenditure of ₹29.35 crore, with civil work estimated at ₹31.13 crore and electrical installations at a cost of ₹5.21 crore. The need for this new block arose after the old building, which housed essential facilities, was demolished several years ago. This forced key departments and wards to operate out of the main building, creating a significant space crunch.

Once completed, the new block will house several key facilities. The ground floor will be dedicated to the Emergency Ward while the first floor will accommodate the General Outpatient Department (OPD). Patient wards will occupy the second to fourth floors. The fifth floor will house the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme wing, the sixth floor will be designated for operation theatres and post-operative care, and the seventh floor will be reserved for the special ward. The new block will add 150 beds, significantly enhancing the hospital’s capacity.

This expansion is expected to greatly improve healthcare delivery at the hospital, providing much-needed space and specialised facilities to meet the growing needs of the region, said hospital sources.

September 09, 2024

