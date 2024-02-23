Work on Needamangalam overbridge gets under way, finally

February 23, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A major traffic bottleneck on the Nagapattinam–Gudalur-Mysore National Highway at Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district is set to go with the State Highways Department taking up the construction of an overbridge.

The overbridge would run across two level-crossings (LC 20 and LC 1 on Thanjavur-Nagore-Karaikal section and Needamangalam-Mannargudi section, respectively) and the Koraiyar river in the town. It will have three arms towards Nagapattinam, Mannargudi, and Thanjavur. The overbridge has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund-Setu Bandan Scheme and will be built by the Projects Wing of the State Highways Department.

Level-crossing 20 is unique as it is situated in the middle of the platform of the Needamangalam railway station. Paddy is largely loaded on to goods trains at the adjacent yard. The frequent closure of the level-crossing for long hours has been resulting in traffic snarls on the National Highway. The construction of the overbridge will come as a big relief to local residents who had been complaining of frequent and long hold up at the level-crossing.

Highways Minister E.V. Velu, along with Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials laid the foundation stone for the project at Needamangalam on Friday.

50-year-old demand

Mr. Velu said the construction of the overbridge would fulfil a nearly 50-year-old need of the people of the region with the locals even approaching the court demanding its construction.

The project was initiated with an administrative sanction for land acquisition at a cost of ₹10.68 crore in 2013 but ran into much delay. In November 2022, the government granted administrative sanction for a revised estimate of ₹16.62 crore for land acquisition.

To be built in two stages, the overbridge will have an overall length of 1,437 metres, inclusive of railway portion, and have a width of 12 metres. In the first phase, the approach road of the bridge with a roundabout would be built at a cost of ₹80 crore. Under phase II, two railway bridges with link bridges for a length of 327 metres, including construction of two subways, will be taken up at a cost of ₹90 crore. Tenders for the second phase will be called soon and work will commence shortly. All works are scheduled to be completed by January 2026.

Mr. Velu said land acquisition for the bypass around Tiruvarur and a ring road around Mannargudi was under way. Detailed project reports were being prepared for the second phase of the Thiruthuraipoondi bypass and the Nannilam bypass.

S.S. Palanimanickam, MP, Poondi K. Kalaivanan, MLA, Pradeep Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports, N. Balamurugan, Chief Engineer, Highways (Projects), R. Chandrasekar, Chief Engineer, Highways (Construction and Maintenance), and other officials were present.