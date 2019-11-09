Tiruchirapalli

‘Work on memorials will begin soon’

Study: Ministers Kadambur C. Raju, Vellamandi N.Natarajan and S.Valarmathi inspecting the site of memorials in Tiruchi on Friday.

Establishment of memorials for ‘Perarasar’ Perumbidugu Mutherayar, Sir A.T. Paneerselvam, considered a pillar of Justice Party, and M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, yesteryear cine star, near the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi, would begin soon, said Kadambur Raju, Minister for Information and Publicity.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site selected for the memorials here on Friday, he said the memorial for Perumbidugu Mutherayar, with a library, would be established on 74 cents of land at a cost of ₹ crore.

The memorials for Thyagaraja Bhagavathar and Sir A.T.Paneerselvam would be established on an area measuring 43 cents each.

The memorials would be built at a cost of ₹50 lakhs each.

He said memorials and statues of language martyrs being established on the Marina would be completed soon.

Work almost over

A memorial for S.S.Ramasamy Padayachi would be opened soon in Cuddalore. Ninety-five percent of work on constructing a memorial for Sivanthi Adithanar is over, he added.

Ministers Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S.Valarmathi were present.

