Work on Knowledge Centre in Cantonment commences

Construction of a Knowledge Centre, a dedicated facility for aspiring students of competitive examinations, has begun at Kuthuppapallam in the Cantonment area in Tiruchi on Saturday.

It will come up on 15,068 square feet of land under the Smart City Mission. A sum of ₹2.5 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

Minister for Municipal Administrative K. N. Nehru laid the foundation stone ceremony in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman and others.

According to sources, the building will have two floors with a total built-up area of 7,843 feet. While the ground floor will have 5,263 feet of built-up area, it is 2,580 feet on the first floor. The centre will boast of relevant books and study materials on civil services, National Eligibility and Entrance Test, engineering and other competitive examinations.

A senior official of the Corporation said that there would be two reading halls in the centre. The first reading hall would have a facility to accommodate 42 seats. Separate facilities would be provided for girls and boys. Twenty persons could be seated in the second reading hall. A room for a librarian, closed-circuit television cameras, a control room and toilets for men and women were among other facilities to be provided in the knowledge centre. Provisions would be established for conducting classes for the aspirants in the first floor.

He said that the idea was to make available all books free of cost for the competitive examinations. The construction work would be completed within a year.

Police outpost opened

Mr. Nehru also inaugurated a modern police outpost at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, where the new integrated bus terminus has been proposed, on Saturday. It will be under the control of Edamalaipattipudur police station.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan said that the check post had facilities to read the registration numbers of vehicles passing on the Tiruhi-Madurai Highway. Closed-circuit television cameras would capture images of vehicles entering Tiruchi city. The policemen, who were posted at the check post, can use the public address system, if needed, to regulate traffic.