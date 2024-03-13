Work on conserving Danish Fort and Governor Maligai in Tharangambadi begins

March 13, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The State Department of Archaeology, in association with the Public Works Department, has commenced conservation, restoration and infrastructure works at the Danish Fort and the Governor Maligai at Sathangudi in Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district

A team led by N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer from the State Department of Archaeology, is camping at the monument, protected under sub-section 3 of section 3 of The Tamil Nadu Ancient & Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites & Remains Act 1966.

Mr. Rajesh told The Hindu that the conservation, restoration and infrastructure work was being carried out at a cost of ₹3.63 crore for the Danish Fort and ₹4.33 crore for the Governor Maligai. The scope of work included raking out, de-plastering, re-plastering with lime, conservation, restoration, wood work, country tile work, scrapping, grouting, stitching of cracks and stone masonry. Redoing of the Madras terrace roof, retrofitting brick masonry, restoration to masonry decorative cornices, face lifting, plumbing, landscaping, electrical and lighting arrangement work are also part of the conservation project.

Mr. Rajesh added that there was a need for clearing of vegetation in and around the monuments. The landscaping work would add value to them. A team of experts in conservation of paintings and historical monuments would be involved in the works. Danish Fort was constructed during 1620 AD by Ove Gjedde, a Danish nobleman.

The fort consists of two levels. The room adjoining the rampart wall at the lower level were used as godown, prison as well as rest area for the soldiers. The upper level was used for the residence of the governor and the priests.

Governor Maligai, reportedly built during 1793 A.D, was used as a residence bungalow of Governors of Danish company. Tall pillars, central courtyard and giant halls on both sides of courtyard are among the special features of the palace. The paintings of Danish King Christian-VII were noticed in the palace. In 1770 – 1785 it served as Governor bungalow of Danish company and in 1845 it was under the Control of British. In 1884 District Court and District Session Court functioned here. In 1947 after Independence salt office functioned in the building.

Mr. Rajesh said the instructions for the restoration project had come from Principal Secretary, Finance and Commissioner of Archaeology T. Udhayachandran. Joint Director of Archaeology R. Sivanantham is supervising the project.