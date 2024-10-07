Work on commercial complex in Puthur likely to be completed by December

Construction of the much-delayed commercial complex at Puthur in Tiruchi is expected to be completed by December, with the City Corporation completing nearly 95% of the civil work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The air-conditioned commercial complex is being constructed at a cost of ₹20.2 crore under the Smart Cities Mission after demolishing the Puthur market, which housed vegetable and fish outlets.

Although the preliminary work was launched in December 2019, a major portion commenced only in October 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than four years since the commencement of construction, the complex is yet to see the light of day. Due to the delay, the civic body has lost a significant amount of revenue that could be gained through renting out the shops.

The project has missed several deadlines and has been dragging beyond the scheduled completion date of December 2022. However, fund crunch and shortage of raw material and manpower during the pandemic were cited as reasons for the delay.

According to officials, nearly 95% of the construction work had been completed. “Most of the civil work has been completed, and only minor works, including external works, are pending. We expect to complete them by December,” said a senior Corporation official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body has initiated measures to decide the rent for two floors at the commercial complex, which will be finalised soon. Officials said that the shops will be given for monthly rent through public auction. They have also planned to redesign the entry and exit routes to streamline vehicular access.

The complex, which is being built on an area of 1.06 lakh square feet, will have ground plus two floors with the basement earmarked for parking 108 four-wheelers and 180 two-wheelers. The facility was initially designed to have three floors, but due to a fund crunch, the Corporation had dropped one floor.

The facility will be fully air-conditioned and will have retail outlets and conventional halls on the ground floor and first floor, while the second floor will feature food courts and office space. A suitable agency will be appointed to maintain the commercial space, including office spaces and a food court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.