Work on ₹300 cr. drinking water project for Perambalur to begin soon: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that a drinking water supply project for Perambalur municipality would be implemented soon at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.
The water scheme would have its source on the Coleroon. Works on the scheme would commence shortly, Mr. Palaniswami said after reviewing the COVID-19 measures and developmental works undertaken in the district.
A new combined drinking water project covering 73 village habitations in Veppur panchayat union would be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board at an estimated cost of ₹22.84 crore soon.
Steps were being taken to acquire lands for establishing a new industrial estate on an area measuring 7.6 acres near Elambalur.
The Chief Minister earlier laid the foundation for four new projects at an estimated cost of ₹19.25 crore and inaugurated eight projects completed at a cost of ₹24.41 crore. He gave away welfare assistance to the tune of ₹23.58 crore to 1,614 beneficiaries.
Earlier, while replying to a query on a long-pending demand for a rail link for Perambalur during a press conference, Mr. Palaniswami quipped that a person from Perambalur district belonging to the DMK ( a veiled reference to A. Raja) was a Union Minister for several years and wondered why the question was not posed to him then.
The AIADMK had cordial relations with the Centre but was not in the Union cabinet, he said but added that the State government would look into the issue.
