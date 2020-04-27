Work begins on strengthening Karur highway stretch

The State Highways Department has begun work on widening and strengthening the narrow and highly accident-prone road stretch between the city and Thindukarai on the Tiruchi-Karur highway, bringing a sigh of relief to residents of the suburbs along the highway.

Residents of the suburbs have been clamouring for widening the 11-km stretch, which runs between the Cauvery river and the Tiruchi-Karur railway line and has several sharp and dangerous curves, causing frequent accidents.

Although the Tiruchi-Karur higway was widened by the National Highways Authority of India beyond Thindukarai near Mukkombu on the outskirts of the city some years back, the stretch between Thindukarai and Tiruchi was left with the State Highways Department for maintenance.

The widening of the road has been eagerly awaited by the local residents, as their daily commute on the road had become highly risky in recent years due to the sharp rise in the volume of traffic. As accidents became frequent, public resentment grew stronger leading to a series of agitations.

The work was sanctioned last year at an estimate of ₹55 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP). The work would be completed within 12 months time, sources in the Highways Department told The Hindu on Saturday.

The road would be widened from its current width of seven metres to up to 10.5 metres. Some of the dangerous curves will also be straightened to ensure safety. Currently, work on construction of a retaining wall along the Cauvery river at a dangerous curve near Thiruchendurai has begun. The works are being executed by adopting personal distancing norms, the sources said.

The work was among the major works sanctioned under CRIDP in the district last year. The district was sanctioned a total of ₹185 crore for this and various other works under the programme.

Welcoming the commencement of the work, P. Ayyarappan, an activist of Allur who has been lobbying for the cause, however, felt that the Highways Department should take maximum advantage of the current lockdown and absence of traffic to complete as much of ground work, including clearing of roadside trees and shifting of utilities, as possible.

He also demanded the sanction of construction of a new bridge across the Kudamuritti river at the entrance of the city. The existing narrow bridge, built in 1924, has grown weak. Though the Highways Department had forwarded a proposal, the construction of the bridge has not been included under the present work and residents hope that a new bridge would also be sanctioned soon to ease the traffic bottleneck at the entrance of the city.