ADVERTISEMENT

Work begins on developing road on Pachamalai

July 20, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Work on developing the Kinnathur-Silaiyur-Nesakulam Road on Pachamalai in Tiruchi district has begun.

The District Rural Development Agency has begun work on developing Kinnathur-Silaiyur-Nesakulam Road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, meeting a long-felt need of tribal residents of the hamlets atop the Pachamalai in Tiruchi district.

The absence of a proper road had been posing much hardship to the local residents in their daily commute and in transporting their agriculture produce. The five-km long road is now being developed at an estimate of ₹3.83 crore.

Although the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was operating bus service to the hamlets from Thuraiyur, it was suspended over the past few months in view of the bad condition of the kutcha road, said N. Saravanan, a road safety activist based in Thuraiyur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Work has begun on clearing and widening the roadsides. The road is to be developed as a blacktopped stretch soon.

“In the absence of a proper road, the villagers were facing much hardship. A couple of schools meant for tribal students are located at Nesakulam and Kinnathur. We had been petitioning the district administration and the Chief Minister’s Cell. We thank the authorities for fulfilling our demand by sanctioning the road development,” Mr. Saravanan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US