Work begins on developing road on Pachamalai

July 20, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Rural Development Agency has begun work on developing Kinnathur-Silaiyur-Nesakulam Road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, meeting a long-felt need of tribal residents of the hamlets atop the Pachamalai in Tiruchi district.

The absence of a proper road had been posing much hardship to the local residents in their daily commute and in transporting their agriculture produce. The five-km long road is now being developed at an estimate of ₹3.83 crore.

Although the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was operating bus service to the hamlets from Thuraiyur, it was suspended over the past few months in view of the bad condition of the kutcha road, said N. Saravanan, a road safety activist based in Thuraiyur.

Work has begun on clearing and widening the roadsides. The road is to be developed as a blacktopped stretch soon.

“In the absence of a proper road, the villagers were facing much hardship. A couple of schools meant for tribal students are located at Nesakulam and Kinnathur. We had been petitioning the district administration and the Chief Minister’s Cell. We thank the authorities for fulfilling our demand by sanctioning the road development,” Mr. Saravanan said.