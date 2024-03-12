GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work begins for speciality block in MGMGH

March 12, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration take part in the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital n Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration take part in the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital n Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The construction works for the much awaited speciality block at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital(MGMGH) was inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday.

The State government, in its Budget 2023, had allotted ₹110 crore for the ground plus six floor block to come up in an area of 2,600 sq ft near the parking area close to the Department of Orthopaedics in the hospital campus.

A senior medical officer of the hospital said the new block would have 600 beds and function as a broad speciality block with medicine, surgery, dermatology departments and centralised blood bank. It would come as a relief for departments which are cramped for space in the existing Super Speciality block, said Hospital sources.

‘’The new building would also be very helpful in handling referral cases from taluk hospitals and nearby towns’’ the official added.

