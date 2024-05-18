Woraiyur vegetable market lies in disuse

Woraiyur market in Tiruchi lies in disuse and is in a state of disrepair as vegetable vendors, for whom it was built primarily, continue to sell their produce on Panchavarnaswami Temple Street and Dakkar Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market with 76 shops was built in 2021 by the Corporation to accommodate the vendors who were evicted from Puthur market. They have since gone to other places stating low customer turnout at this market.

As a result, some of the stalls that are abandoned are abused by alcoholics, much to the resentment of the locals and vendors.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the vendors on Panchavarnaswamy Temple Street say that they have been operating on the road for many years and that has helped them attract customers as a temple is situated nearby. Vendors on Dakkar Road too have similar reasons and have built their customer base.

“It will be difficult for us to carry the vegetable loads to the Corporation market from the bus stand as we come from nearby villages on buses. We leave anyway by 9:30 am to sell at other places, so there’s no trouble for commuters,” said M. Kavitha, 45, a vendor. “

“We considered installing shutters for the shops, but it was not feasible they were essentially platform shops. We will have to wait till the elections are over to resolve the issue” said a Corporation official and added that there was no way of reimbursing advances paid by the Puthur vendors to the Corporation as demanded by some of the vendors. They shops will have to be auctioned again, he indicated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.