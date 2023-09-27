HamberMenu
Woraiyur cotton sari weavers await GI recognition

The tag will raise the profile of the heritage product, once the pride of Tiruchi’s handloom industry

September 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Staff display Woraiyur cotton saris at the Woraiyur Devanga Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: NAHLA NAINAR

Weavers of Tiruchi’s famed Woraiyur cotton sari, known for its  fine texture  and block colour schemes, are hoping that this year’s festive sales will boost their fortunes, even as they wait for their handloom product to get a Geographical Indications (GI) tag.

“Thanks to the solid support from Co-optex [The Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society], we have a steady demand for up to 500 saris per month. But we can make only up to 300 because of labour shortage,” A.M. Veeraiyan, manager of the showroom of Woraiyur Devanga Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society, told The Hindu.

A GI tag would also raise the profile of the product, said Mr. Veeraiyan, who is among those who mooted the application in March 2022. As per documents on the official Intellectual Property India website, the Woraiyur cooperative has teamed up with four other weavers’ groups in Musiri, Thottiyam and Thuraiyur to apply for the GI tag.

The society, established in 1936, has over 300 weavers from the Devanga Chettiar community, but only around 50 are active in the profession. “Since these weavers are senior in age, they take longer to complete a sari. Young weavers can help to revive the trade and bring back the prestige that Woraiyur cotton saris used to enjoy once,” he said.

The application stands at the ‘pre-examination’ stage, with clarifications sought on over 20 points, which have been addressed as well, said officials. Yarns for the Woraiyur sari are sourced from Coimbatore and Rajapalayam, while the dyeing and weaving are done in Jayamkondan and Manalmedu.

When contacted, P. Sanjai Gandhi, the intellectual property rights lawyer who represents the weavers, said the GI verification process was under way. “The Woraiyur cotton sari is unique to Tiruchi district, and needs to be preserved for the next generation. We are trying to answer all the queries from the authorities in a detailed manner.”

