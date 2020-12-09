The police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of Spa centres here and arrested 10 persons including two women. Twelve women victims who were pushed into prostitution by the gang by exploiting their poverty were rescued by the special police teams. Based on information, the teams conducted checks at Spa Centres at Annamalai Nagar, Thillai Nagar and TVS Tollgate areas and found that they were being run under fake names in rented buildings and engaging women in prostitution. Separate cases were registered in this connection at Woraiyur, K.K. Nagar and Thillai Nagar police stations by the Anti-Vice Squad. The rescued women were sent to the Government Home for Women, a press release said.
12 women rescued
Printable version | Dec 9, 2020
