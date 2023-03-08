Women urged to develop awareness of legal rights to protect themselves from exploitation

March 08, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, former Judge of the Madras High Court, on Wednesday, called upon the women to develop an awareness of legal rights so as to protect themselves from exploitation.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day function organised by the All Women’s Association of Tiruchi, she said that there were several laws to protect women and children.. They should have at least a basic understanding of the laws, particularly their rights of them, in order to protect themselves whenever there was a need.

The function, held at a city hotel, saw the participation of 40 organisations affiliated to the All Women’s Association of Tiruchi. Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchirapalli, led by president Sivasundari Bose and secretary Usha Kumar, honoured Justice Aruna Jagadeesan with the ‘Vocational Excellence Award’ on the occasion.

Coordinator Jambaga Ramakrishnan, a charter member of the Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi, received the Margaret Golding award for service beyond the borders of Inner Wheel.

M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, and R. Lalitha, Director, Technical Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, spoke. Funeral rites worker Mariyaai Muthaiah and G. Kajol, transgender entrepreneur, were felicitated.

Social organisations

Women’s wellness was the focus of the day through a free yoga camp conducted by the Readers’ Forum of the District Central Library on its West Boulevard Road premises. The session, supervised by R. Sridhar and T. Santhana Krishnan from Vivekananda Yoga Centre in Srirangam, demonstrated asanas on relieving symptoms of women-centric health issues.

People’s Development Initiatives and the Cauvery College for Women co-hosted an International Women’s Day programme with a drama against eve-teasing as the highlight of the gathering at the college campus.

N. Manimekalai, Department of Women’s studies, Bharathidasan University, delivered the inaugural address. Chief guest V.S. Elizabeth, vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu National Law University, spoke about the need for women to protect themselves legally and be more aware of their rights.

The members of 120 women’s self-help groups participated in the programme.

R. Jayalakshmi, Block Educational Officer, Manikandam, spoke on the topic ‘Women as foundation of a value-based society’ at the IWD celebrations hosted by non-governmental organisation Sharon at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Somarasanpettai.

S. Subhashree, Joint Managing Director, Subham Freight Carriers, K.V.S. Sundaram, retired Deputy General Manager, BHEL, R. Vairavel, national best teacher awardee, and I. Xaveriar, Tamil Nadu best teacher awardee, were the guests of honour.

The Tiruchi local centre of The Institution of Engineers (India), observed Women’s Day at the APJ Abdul Kalam Lecture Hall, BHEL campus, with former director J. Sankaran as chief guest.

Educational institutions

Saranathan College of Engineering celebrated the many aspects of womanhood through its ‘Womania 2023’ programme at its campus in Panjappur. Rajalakshmi Rajesh, founder Director, Banconus Financial Services, was the guest of honour.

At the Srinivasan College of Arts and Science, Perambalur, awareness talks on adolescent psychiatry and personal hygiene were given by psychiatrists of the District Headquarters Hospital, R. Vinoth and R. Sudha.

Uma Padmanabhan delivered a talk on the special qualities of women as part of the IWD celebration hosted by the Roever Group of Institutions in Perambalur.

Similarly, M.A.M B-School organised a panel discussion on the theme ‘Women’s value and family relationships’ on its Siruganur campus. Resource persons S.J. Emiliana Paulin, banker, J. Pouline Sofiarani, member Child Welfare Committee, and P. Suganthi Joseph, principal, Mookambigai College of Nursing, spoke.