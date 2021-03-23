Women, unemployed youth will unseat AIADMK govt.: Kanimozhi

23 March 2021 21:11 IST

Blaming the Edappadi K. Palaniswami government for the rise in the unemployment rate, DMK MP M. Kanimozhi on Tuesday said jobless youth and women would unseat the AIADMK regime.

Campaigning for party principal secretary K.N. Nehru, who is seeking re-election from Tiruchi (West) constituency, she said unemployment had been rising since the AIADMK government assumed office in 2016. It had failed to win the confidence of entrepreneurs and investors. The poor growth and unfriendly government had ultimately rendered the youth jobless. Moreover, most of the vacant positions in the government had not been filled up for so long in spite of a growing number of educated youth. The opportunity that they were waiting had come and they would vote out the AIADMK government.

Claiming that women had no protection in the State, Ms. Kanimozhi said that crime against them was on the rise. The Pollachi sexual assault case was a typical example to prove that several women were sexually assaulted. The AIADMK governmenttried to shield those involved in the crime. The women should use the voting power in the elections to teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK government, Ms. Kanimozhi said and added that if the DMK was voted back to power, it would set up special courts in all districts to deal with cases of crime against women.

Advertising

Advertising

The MP said the AIADMK government had failed to keep the promises given to the electorate in the 2016 election. The much-touted scheme of distributing scooters to working women was only on paper. Similarly, the promise of smart phones had not been implemented at all. But, with a view to hoodwinking voters, the AIADMK had come out with new promises.

The voters, who were given a raw deal during the last five years of the AIADMK, could not be fooled again. They would totally reject the AIADMK and its alliance candidates, she added.