Women sweat it out to break into this male bastion

K. Selvarathi, NTK candidate for Srirangam constituency, on the campaign trail on Saturday morning.

TIRUCHI

27 March 2021 19:47 IST

Candidates say either they are unwelcome or position of power eludes them

The number of women candidates contesting the Assembly election is hardly encouraging.

The AIADMK is fielding 179 candidates of which 16 are women and the DMK, 11 out of 173 candidates. Only NTK has fielded 117 women, 50% of the 234 candidates. The AMMK has 16 women among 161 candidates.

Several women are not too happy about how the election is unfolding, especially concerning women’s representation.

Former Tiruchi Mayor Sarubala Thondaiman who is contesting on an AMMK ticket in Srirangam believes that women were denied leadership roles in politics, but many work at the ground-level. “If you notice, many women leaders emerge in panchayat and village levels,” she said. She alleged that senior members of parties collude to ensure a woman does not take a position of power. “There are men who fear that their own chances will be washed away if a woman gets an opportunity and proves herself. You need to develop thick skin. Character assassination is also prevalent,” she said.

Although K. Selvarathi, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for Srirangam constituency, has no experience in contesting the Assembly elections, she says she was able to take the plunge because of the equal opportunity given by her party. She contested the elections for District Panchayat councillor during the local body elections in 2019 and lost by a margin of 250 votes.

Ms. Selvarathi says it is the political party’s duty to lend a hand to women. “Many enterprising women are looking for the right opportunity. The problem is that most parties do not show interest. For many, only money and power speak,” she says. Support from family members is equally important, she adds.

Parties woo women voters but are yet to understand their real demands, Ms. Selvarathi says. “The freebies and money they promise will take us nowhere. Instead, opportunities to work will be more helpful,” she says. When parties like hers give 50% representation to women, others will be pressured into following suit, she adds.

Interest matters

T. Indragandhi, AIADMK candidate in Thuraiyur, disagrees. “There are many women, especially in our party. Only some show interest in contesting in the elections. The parties are not to be blamed,” she says. However, she concedes that more women MLAs are essential to represent women’s issues in the legislative Assembly.