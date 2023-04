April 03, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A group of women staged a road roko at Arumbavur in the district on Monday alleging illegal sale of liquor in a public place in the village. Police sources said around 40 villagers assembled on the Palakkarai road in the morning and resorted to a road roko demanding that the “illegal sale” be stopped immediately. The stir, which disrupted traffic, went on for over an hour. Police and revenue officials held talks with the protesting villagers who gave up the stir thereafter.