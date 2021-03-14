Women SHGs look for support from new government

Women self-help groups expect lower interest rates on loans, workshops for skill development from the new government as they prepare to vote in the upcoming assembly election.

For Prema Aloysius and her Mahilampoo SHG, life has not been easy. The group has been around for over 20 years, consisting of women who had been married into families in Tiruchi and were promised a better life. After years of suffering from a lack of toilet facilities, the women have undertaken the work of maintaining a Swachh Bharat Mission toilet complex to ensure clean toilets for around 150 houses.

SHGs have been the reason for our financial independence, Ms. Prema said. “We have been able to contribute to large purchases in our house, and even been able to command respect from our family members; my husband jokingly says that he has no fear and that I will take care of all needs,” she said.

With the assembly election not far off, the women claim they do not discuss politics. “We insist that everyone cast their vote to practice their democratic right. The choice of whom to vote for, however, is not discussed. Politicians visit us and have made several promises, many of which have not translated into action, so we leave it to individual choice,” Ms. Prema said.

They, however, have some demands which they would like the new government to pay heed to, they said.

The locality has at least five other SHGs, Sembaruthi, Malligai, Sevanthi and Om Shakthi, all of which borrowed from private banks and, therefore, were not eligible under the waiver scheme announced by the State government. “All our bank accounts were with cooperative banks and cooperative unions until two years ago when officials of the district administration created accounts for us in private banks," said A. Eshwari.

“While the Chief Minister had said that SHGs had sought a waiver as they were unable to pay back loans due to COVID-19, we paid every month’s due on time,” she said.

Ms. Eshwari said that she was drafting a letter which she would send to the incoming Chief Minister. “They should instruct us on whether to remain with private banks or return to cooperative banks. There are many SHGs across the state like ours who continue to pay off their loans. Is this fair? How will we be motivated to pay the money back?” she asked.

Instead of providing skill development and leaving the SHGs on their own, the group could be employed at various offices, she suggested. “We can be taught how to do the job and then given employment. Selling phenyl and washing powder does not provide enough to sustain a family,” said S. Sudha of Roja Mahalir Kuzhu in Sangiliyandapuram.

Ms. Sudha also suggested that they decrease the rate of interest on loans.

Lack of financial assistance from the government during lockdown has also been disappointing, Ms. Roja said. “We too are working women, we could be included in the labour department and given financial assistance in emergency situations.”