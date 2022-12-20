Women SHGs, entrepreneurs sensitised to export market for novel food products 

December 20, 2022 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The opportunity for women self-help groups and entrepreneurs to produce novel food products for export market was explained to participants of an executive development programme organised by the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi on Monday.

The five-day programme on ‘Endorsing Women Economic Empowerment through ThirumathiKart (E-WEET)‘ is to benefit from the latest version of Thirumathikart App developed as part of a project sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) titled ‘A Versatile Portable Framework for Economic and Skill Empowerment of Women’s Sustainable Livelihoods through Digital Literacy’.

The enhanced version includes additional features for selling food and snack items, perishable, agricultural and dairy products. The app caters to the overall value chain, with separate versions for the seller, buyer and logistics support. Together with the geolocation feature, the app could cater to customers around the world.

Inaugurating the EDP, M Loganathan, Director of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, stressed that innovation in both production and marketing of the goods was key to a successful business venture, and elaborated on the significance of 2023 being recognized as International Year of Millets for prospective exporters of novel products.

John Paul Antony, Assistant Project Officer of ‘Mahalir Thittam’, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Tiruchi, said technology was a timely tool to empower women.

N. Manimekalai, Department of Women studies, Bharathidasan University, said robust strategies by women SHGs and entrepreneurs could pave way for them to compete constructively with corporate enterprises.

G Aghila, NIT-T Director, underscored the importance of value-based marketing’ for women entrepreneurs to compete with corporate giants in a broader arena.

She advocated networking among entrepreneurs and sought their user feedback to the app development team for further customization and personalization in future.

More than 150 women Self-help groups, are taking part in the programme.