Women SHG members roped in to run breakfast scheme in rural pockets of Tiruchi

123 women will cook for 2,705 students

The Chief Minister’s free breakfast scheme for government primary school students in rural pockets of the district is being implemented with the support of 123 women self-help groups.

The scheme is being implemented in 81 schools across Tiruchi district- 40 in urban areas and the rest in rural areas to covering 5,633 students from poor families.

In rural areas, the food is prepared by women self-help groups (SHGs) at the respective schools. The 123 women have been entrusted with the task of cooking food for 2,705 students in 41 primary schools in Thuraiyur block.

The SHGs were roped in to effectively utilise the services of women. “Since the scheme is implemented by Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women through Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, under which Mahalir Thittam (SHG) is steered, we decided to give preference to SHGs to empower the rural women,” said K. Ramesh Kumar, Project Director of Mahalir Thittam.

The groups are picked based on the years of their existence and activities. Three members from a group are selected for a school. The children of these three members should be a student of the same school and there will be no rotation of staff. “While selecting cooks, priority was given to the parents among the SHG members so that they would go the extra mile to prepare hygienic food for the children,” he added.

As for schools in the city limits, the food is prepared in the centralised kitchen established at Syed Murthuza Government Higher Secondary School complex. The kitchen supplies nutritious breakfast to 2,928 students in 40 primary schools across the city.

The facility set up at a cost of ₹69 lakh is operational on working days. A city-based NGO has been roped in to prepare food and dispatch it to all the schools and the team has around 15 members for the purpose.

The breakfast would arrive at all schools before 8 a.m., and school administration can start serving the children at 8.30 a.m., R. Balamurali, Chief Educational Officer, said.