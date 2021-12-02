Women seek waver of jewel loan

Thanjavur

02 December 2021 21:44 IST

The Primary Agriculture Cooperative and Rural Development Bank, Peravurani, was besieged by a group of women on Thursday insisting that their jewel loan be waived by the DMK government as assured during the election campaign.

The women claimed they were shocked to notice that their names were missing in the jewel loan waiver list released by the bank recently based on the rules laid down by the government for shortlisting the eligible borrowers.

The rules indicate that those who had pledged more than 40 grams of gold and who have availed 35 kilograms of rice were not eligible to avail the benefits ‘jewel loan waiver’. The demonstrators emphasised that the present government should honour its election promise to waive the loans taken by pledging of jewels weighing up to 40 grams. They said they were ready to remit the remaining portion of the loan without fail and reclaim the pledged jewels.

The demonstrators withdrew their agitation after the Peravurani MLA, N. Ashokkumar pacified them promising remedial action.