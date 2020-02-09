Women rally against CAA in Tiruchi

Members of Women India Movement (WIM), National Women’s Front and women members of other organisations took out a rally in the city on Saturday opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
The omen carried placards with slogans against the ‘black laws’ and also raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the same. The rally was taken out from Shastri Road and culminated at Uzhavar Sandhai ground where a public meeting was held.
The meeting adopted resolutions condemning the CAA as unconstitutional and a partisan amendment, which ignored Muslims and Sri Lankans and called upon the people to shun the CAA, NPR and NRC.
In another resolution, the meet called upon the State government not to implement the CAA and NPR in Tamil Nadu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.