Women rally against CAA in Tiruchi

Women staging a protest in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Members of Women India Movement (WIM), National Women’s Front and women members of other organisations took out a rally in the city on Saturday opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The omen carried placards with slogans against the ‘black laws’ and also raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the same. The rally was taken out from Shastri Road and culminated at Uzhavar Sandhai ground where a public meeting was held.

The meeting adopted resolutions condemning the CAA as unconstitutional and a partisan amendment, which ignored Muslims and Sri Lankans and called upon the people to shun the CAA, NPR and NRC.

In another resolution, the meet called upon the State government not to implement the CAA and NPR in Tamil Nadu.

