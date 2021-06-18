Women power in all its glory in Pudukottai district

PUDUKOTTAI

With Collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban assuming office in the district, most senior officials in the administration here are now women. While the officials say that it is a coincidence, they believe that working together will help further development of the district.

Ms. Kavitha Ramu, Ms. Nisha Parthiban, Deputy Superintendent of Police, T.K. Lily Grace, Pudukottai Government Medical College Dean M. Poovathi, Deputy Director of Health Services, Pudukottai, B. Kalaivani, and Pudukottai Chief Educational Officer, T. Vijayalakshmi, are among some of the women who have taken up senior positions in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said that it was the fruit of years of social reforms in the State. "The 30% reservation for women in the State has helped many take up positions of responsibility and power," she said.

Issues pertaining to women and children can be dealt with in a more sensitive manner, she added. "This does not mean that men are any lesser. We have many hardworking and sensitive men, and together we can work towards a better Pudukottai," she said.

Mirroring her thoughts, Ms. Parthiban said that women can bring to the table, different points of view. "In my case, I will be able to motivate my fellow police officers to understand how to handle sensitive cases, especially with regard to sexual assault or child abuse," she said. Ms. Parthiban, who was transferred from Perambalur already worked with several senior women officials there. "Tamil Nadu Police has one of the highest number of women police officers. This is not new for me, but if someone sees women like us in positions of power and aspires to aim higher, then our job is well done," she added.

Dr. Poovathi too, agreed. "We must take advantage of the position we are in and ensure that we serve the people of the district in a justified manner. Ours are positions of service and we must respect it," she said. "Women in these positions are used to rooms dominated by men. The change starts here for many of us," she added.